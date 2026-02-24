Tirumala laddu row: Andhra CM Naidu alleges organised conspiracy behind adulteration

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the adulteration of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/sc-refuses-to-entertain-plea-challenging-committees-review-of-sit-report-on-tirumala-laddu-row-3908351">Tirumala laddu </a>prasadam a "Mahapapam" (great sin) and an organized conspiracy, not an isolated incident. Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, he said the people in the state were already outraged. "Even during British rule, Lord Venkateswara Swamy faced no such desecration," Naidu said. </p><p>He alleged a syndicate adulterated the ghee, proven largely by forensic evidence. Some 59.71 lakh kg of adulterated ghee was used, costing Rs 234.51 crore. Between 2019 and 2024, 20.01 crore laddus were made with it, involving officials, experts, and labs that ignored tender checks. This organized crime defiled the prasadam with everyone's complicity, he added.</p><p>He also said that during the previous government's regime entire systems in sacred Tirumala Tirupati devastanam were ruined and attacks on temples increased. When he protested over defacing of Srirama idol in Ramatheertham, cases were filed against him.</p>.'Ghee made of bathroom-cleaning chemicals used in Tirupati laddus': Andhra CM lashes out at YSRCP govt.<p>Giving a power point presentation on TTD adulterated ghee issue in state assembly, the Chief Minister said immediately after the coalition government came to power as a Chief Minister, he signed second signature on revamping the TTD systems and decided to form a SIT to inquire into adulterated ghee issue.</p><p>However the YCP challenged the decision in Supreme Court and the Supreme court made it clear that there should not be any political interference and ordered to form a SIT and ordered for CBI inquiry on adulterated ghee issue. The CBI submitted a report to state government suggesting corrections in TTD affairs. The YCP filed a petition on one man commission and the petition was dismissed.</p><p>While the adulterated ghee supply of TTD is one issue during the previous government's regime, on the other hand attacks on temples were increased during 2019-24 and attacks on 2,032 temples were reported. Besides campaign of other religions were noticed on RTC tickets in Tirumala bound buses. The TTD trust board was used for political rehabilitation. When a theft was noticed in Parakamani, the YCP leaders made a non serious comments and tried to compromise the issue.</p><p>The Chief Minister said attacks on Hindu temples started right from the time of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure. Orders were issued by the then Panchayat Raj Secretary to limit the Seven Hills of Tirumala to just two hills.</p><p>Regarding campaign on Heritage dairy by YSRCP, the Chief Minister said Heritage is his family business and no Heritage products were supplied anywhere in the government. Till now, not even one kilogram of ghee from Heritage has been purchased by any government department, he said. Yet, negative stories were published about the company.</p>