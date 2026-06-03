Tirumala laddu sales hit all-time high of 1.2 crore in May

<p>Hyderabad: The most sought after and revered Prasadam by devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala across the world, the most famous and sacred ''<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/laddu">Laddu</a>'' Prasadam, recorded an all time high sales figures in the month of May. More than 1.2 crore Laddus were sold in the month of May.</p><p>Often received by the devotees with profound faith after the darshan of the presiding deity “Srivari Laddu Prasadam” holds a special place in Tirumala pilgrimage. </p>.<p>Tirumala laddu prasadam has been embroiled into controversy recently with the reports of highly adulterated cow ghee used in making the sacred prasadam in recent years. </p>.Amid controversy, Tirumala Laddu registers record sales in 2025.<p>To meet the ever increasing demand, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ttd">TTD</a> has substantially enhanced laddu production and ensured seamless, uninterrupted supply to devotees, by adopting state of art advanced equipment to enhance quality as well transparency.</p><p>Record-Breaking sales figures during this May, stood at 1,21,35,528 laddus (12.13 million), when compared to 1.01cr in 2024 and 1.10cr in 2025 for the same month.</p><p>Every day around 68tonnes of raw materials are being used in the preparation of the sacred Laddus. To prepare one Laddu(regular), around 167-170gm of raw materials are being used that includes around 78gm sugar, 39gm BG dal, 36gm Ghee, 07gm Cashew, 03gm raisins and others.</p>.<p>The world-renowned Tirupati Laddu has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Government of India. TTD holds a valid FSSAI license for the preparation of laddu and its distribution. </p><p>Two AI-based colour-sorting machines have been installed in the Srivari Potu to identify and remove impurities from raw materials as all materials undergo laboratory testing before approval for use.</p><p><strong>''Dittam'' standards</strong></p><p>TTD follows traditional "Dittam" standards in the preparation of the sacred Laddu in a strict manner.</p><p>"Dittam" refers to the prescribed list of ingredients and their exact proportions to be used in the preparation of sacred Prasadams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The Dittam standards was approved by TTD in 1950–51.</p>.<p>TTD prepares approximately 20 varieties of Annaprasadams, 25 varieties of Panyarams for daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, star-based, and annual festivals.</p><p>The Potu is the sacred, highly revered main kitchen of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, where the famous Srivari Laddu and other holy offerings (Naivedyam) are being prepared every day. Approximately 700 Sri Vaishnava Brahmins work in two shifts at the Srivari Potu.</p>.Food Safety officials detect multiple 'violations' at Lulu Hypermarket in Telangana.<p>TTD is currently operating 56 counters towards the sale of Laddus round the clock in three shifts in Laddu Complex. To speed up as well enhance transparency, TTD has commenced</p><p>Digital payment-enabled kiosks for additional laddu purchases. One free laddu (Regular)provided to every devotee along with darshan. A buffer stock of 8–10 lakh laddus are being maintained during peak days like Summer vacation, Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam, Radhasapthami etc.</p><p><strong>Raw materials used in a day to make Tirumala Laddu</strong></p>.<p>Sugar: 32 tonnes</p><p>Gram flour: 16 tonnes</p><p>Ghee: 16 tonnes</p><p>Cashew nuts: 3.5 tonnes</p><p>Raisins: 2 tonnes</p><p>Cardamom: 400 kg</p><p>Sugar candy (Kalkand): 800 kg</p>