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Tirumala laddu sales hit all-time high of 1.2 crore in May

Record-Breaking sales figures during this May, stood at 1,21,35,528 laddus (12.13 million), when compared to 1.01cr in 2024 and 1.10cr in 2025 for the same month.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTTDTrendingLaddu

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