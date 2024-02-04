Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to establish system to 'initiate' people from other religions into Hinduism

Hyderabad: While one Hindu pontiff pitched for 'Ghar Wapsi' to bring back those went to other faiths from the Hindu fold, another seer asked Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to strive to stop conversions on the second day of the ongoing three-day Hindu religious conclave being held in Tirumala—Dharmika Sadas. The TTD has also welcomed those practicing other faiths to take up Hinduism.

The TTD, which manages one of world’s richest Hindu temples—will establish a system for ‘proper initiation’ into the Hindu religion at Tirumala.

Taking the message of Hinduism to the masses and unity among different sects of Hinduism also took center stage on the day two of the conclave on Sunday.

“Hindu Sanatana Dharma is the oldest religious faith in the world which guides the human to lead a righteous way of life and free himself from the cycle of birth and death (Vimukti). We welcome persons from other religious faiths who voluntarily come forward to practice Hindu way of life. As part of our chief mission to protect and propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma, TTD will establish a system for proper initiation in to Hindu religion at Tirumala,” said TTD chairman, Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, during his concluding remarks in the morning session of Dharmika Sadas on Sunday.

He said the devotees from other faiths and religions who voluntarily come forward to the Hindu way of life will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that were taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma. This programme will be initiated at the lotus feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, he asserted, amidst grand applause from the pontiffs who participated in the Dharmika Sadas.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham seer Swamy Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, who participated in the conclave in virtual mode, said that TTD should encourage ‘Ghar Vapasi’.

“The religious charity programmes being conducted by TTD are very good. Dharmic campaigns should also be done in the ancient temples of northern India. Devotees should strive to spread Hindu Sanatana Dharma by wearing Tilakam. Many service and charitable programs are being implemented with the cooperation of TTD. TTD Chairman should jointly put more efforts to enhance the spiritual fervour to the lower level. Encouragement should be given for the Ghar Vapasi slogan, encouraging and welcoming those who went to other faiths back to our dharma,” Vijayendra Saraswathi said.

Sentalankara Sampathkumara Ramanuja Jeeyar of Mannargudi Jeeyar Mutt, asserted that TTD should strive hard to prevent conversions in remote areas. “TTD should work for the propagation of Hinduism and cow protection all over the world. Medical and educational institutions should be expanded,” he said.

“It is the need of hour that every Peethadhipati irrespective of the cult they are following, should unite to promote, protect and propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a widespread manner and TTD being the custodian of Hindu Sanatana Dharma has to lead the Dharma Prachara as a front runner,” said Narayanjee Maharaj of Dwaraka Sankaracharya Mutt in Gujarat.

Sadagopan Ramanuja Jeeyar of Srivilliputtura also asserted that all the Hindu pontiffs should all be united and remove the differences among them and strive unitedly to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Revathi Ramana Das of ISKCON in Tirupati pitched that liquor shops and mutton stalls in Tirupati town should be shifted to the suburbs of the city akin to Dwaraka, Kurukshetra and Ayodhya.

Chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana, M V Soundar Rajan, observed that a proper explanation on the essence of Hindu Dharma should be taught to the lower classes. “Priority should be given to the lower classes as per the legend of Mala Haridasu Sthala Purana in Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Temple,” he said.