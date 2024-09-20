Tirupati laddoo row: Andhra CM had raised issue of animal fat in prasad earlier, says Temple Trust officer Shyamala Rao

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao said on Friday that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had earlier highlighted the complaints of animal fat being used in the temple's laddoos.
TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference on Thursday in Amaravati claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the TTD, which manages the day-to-day affairs of the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.
Published 20 September 2024, 09:44 IST