Tirupati laddoo row: Andhra CM had raised issue of animal fat in prasad earlier, says Temple Trust officer Shyamala Rao

At an NDA meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sparked controversy by asserting that the YSRCP regime used animal fat to make Tirupati Laddoos.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 09:44 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao said on Friday that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had earlier highlighted the complaints of animal fat being used in the temple's laddoos.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference on Thursday in Amaravati claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the TTD, which manages the day-to-day affairs of the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

More to follow...

Published 20 September 2024, 09:44 IST
