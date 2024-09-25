Tirupati laddu row: Jagan calls for 'forgiveness' rituals in temples on Sept 28 for Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin'

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on people to take part in temple rituals (pooja) across Andhra Pradesh on September 28 to atone for the sin allegedly committed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through his allegations on Tirupati laddus.

Reddy’s appeal comes days after Naidu alleged during a NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country.