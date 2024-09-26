Tirupati laddu row: Prayagraj temples ask devotees to offer coconut, fruits instead of sweets

Shiv Murat Mishra, the chief priest of the famous Lalita Devi temple of Prayagraj, said, "In the meeting of our temple management held on Tuesday, it was decided that prasad of sweets will not be offered to the goddess in the temple, but devotees have been requested to offer coconut, fruits, dry fruits, cardamom etc."

He said there is a plan to open shops in the temple premises itself where pure sweets are made available to the devotees.