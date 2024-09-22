Tirupati laddu row: SIT formed to probe adulteration allegations

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, the CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations with regard to laddu that animal fats were allegedly used to make them.

"An IG level or above officer manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons, misuse of power and give a report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration), there is no compromise," said Naidu.

The CM said nobody has the right to play with people's sentiments.

Further, Naidu noted that a Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) will be held on Monday at Tirumala to undo the alleged desecrations.