Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled as case is under SC’s purview, says Andhra DGP

Over the last two days, the SIT has probed the procurement and sampling processes, trying to understand how it is possible to adulterate the laddus, said Rao.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAndhra PradeshTirupatiSIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us