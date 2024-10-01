Home
Tirupati laddu row: TDP welcomes Supreme Court remarks on independent probe, YSRCP slams 'heinous' publicity

TDP leaders insisted that adulterated ghee was used in making the famous Tirupati laddus, as alleged by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 21:45 IST

