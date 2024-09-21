Tirupati laddu row: Will consult pontiffs, experts on future course of action, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the government will consult pontiffs, sages, priests and other top Hinduism experts on the future course of action to be taken following allegations of animal fat adulteration in Tirupati laddus.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for its unique taste.

The chief minister said after consultation, the government will take its decision with respect to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.