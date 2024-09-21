Tirupati laddu war in Andhra Pradesh: All you need to know

The allegations of the presence of “animal fat” in the laddoos served as 'prasadam' at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh have sparked a massive controversy.
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in laddus during the previous YSRCP government and accused the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government of committing "unpardonable mistakes" while YSRCP chief said that Naidu was using God for political gains.
What was the controversy?
The controversy started on Wednesday after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, allowed the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus.
"Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," claimed Naidu while addressing an NDA legislative party meeting in Amaravati.
The Chief Minister asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality.
A day later, the Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party released a lab report, run by the NDDB in Gujarat's Anand, that purportedly confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee samples sent by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year.
TTD claimed there was presence of 'Lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee, citing a lab report.
TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.
A lab value indicated the sample was adulterated with lard also, "All the four reports of samples gave similar results. So we immediately stopped (receiving) the supplies. And the blacklisting of the contractor was initiated and the procedure to impose penalties would also be initiated. Now, the legal process will start," he said.
All four samples, Rao claimed, had been supplied by A R Dairy Food Private Limited, the company based in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. However, the company has denied the claims and said that it is one of the many suppliers of ghee to TTD.
What did Jagan say?
Responding to the allegations, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the adulteration issue was taken up to divert the public attention from the state government's 100 days of rule.
"This is diversion politics. On the one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's 100 days' rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super six" (poll promises). Under these circumstances, in order to divert the public attention, this concocted story," he said,
"Is it fair to play with the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world?", Reddy asked CM Naidu.
All samples, tests, and results mentioned in lab reports as evidence were p[roduced under the NDA government, he asserted.
What has happened since the row erupted?
The Centre too weighed in, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda seeking a report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government and promising suitable action after examining the same.
Nadda said he came to know of the incident from news reports and immediately reached out to Naidu, asking him to share a preliminary report. Nadda said he would receive the report from the state on Friday itself, and consult state regulators if action is needed. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into the allegations.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said this issue needs to be thoroughly looked into and asserted that authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.
The Congress said if claims of "desecration" of the Tirupati laddu are right, a full-fledged enquiry must identify the guilty, but if they are wrong or motivated, millions of Tirupati devotees will not forgive those playing with their faith.
Meanwhile, the TTD on Friday night said the sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.
“The divinity and purity of Srivari laddu is unblemished now. TTD is committed to protecting the holiness of Laddu Prasadam to the satisfaction of all the devotees,” the temple board said in the post.
