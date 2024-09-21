Tirupati laddu war in Andhra Pradesh: All you need to know

What was the controversy?

The controversy started on Wednesday after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, allowed the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus.

"Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," claimed Naidu while addressing an NDA legislative party meeting in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality.

A day later, the Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party released a lab report, run by the NDDB in Gujarat's Anand, that purportedly confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee samples sent by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year.

TTD claimed there was presence of 'Lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee, citing a lab report.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

A lab value indicated the sample was adulterated with lard also, "All the four reports of samples gave similar results. So we immediately stopped (receiving) the supplies. And the blacklisting of the contractor was initiated and the procedure to impose penalties would also be initiated. Now, the legal process will start," he said.

All four samples, Rao claimed, had been supplied by A R Dairy Food Private Limited, the company based in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. However, the company has denied the claims and said that it is one of the many suppliers of ghee to TTD.