Tough cop ‘JD’ Lakshminarayana who led investigations into many high profile cases launches Jai Bharath Party

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer, VV Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana announced the launch of a new political outfit, Jai Bharath National Party (JBNP) in Vijayawada on Friday.

Announcing the launch of the political party, Lakshminarayana said that JBNP was born from people’s aspirations and also to prove to the world that politics can be done for good governance and not necessarily to deceive people.

He said there is a lot of despair prevailing in the country and the major reason is unemployment. He found fault with the existing political parties in Andhra Pradesh for having failed in achieving Special Category Status (SCS).

Lakshminarayana opined that the root cause for the frustration among present youth in Andhra Pradesh was due to lack of jobs. The unemployment problem could have been tackled if SCS was granted to Andhra Pradesh. He vowed that his party would fight for SCS for Andhra Pradesh. Lakshminarayana said he believed that change can be heralded only with political power hence he had decided to launch the party.