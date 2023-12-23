Tough cop ‘JD’ Lakshminarayana who led investigations into many high profile cases launches Jai Bharath Party

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer, VV Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana announced the launch of a new political outfit, Jai Bharath National Party (JBNP) in Vijayawada on Friday.
Announcing the launch of the political party, Lakshminarayana said that JBNP was born from people’s aspirations and also to prove to the world that politics can be done for good governance and not necessarily to deceive people.
He said there is a lot of despair prevailing in the country and the major reason is unemployment. He found fault with the existing political parties in Andhra Pradesh for having failed in achieving Special Category Status (SCS).
Lakshminarayana opined that the root cause for the frustration among present youth in Andhra Pradesh was due to lack of jobs. The unemployment problem could have been tackled if SCS was granted to Andhra Pradesh. He vowed that his party would fight for SCS for Andhra Pradesh. Lakshminarayana said he believed that change can be heralded only with political power hence he had decided to launch the party.
A Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, Lakshminarayana during his tenure on deputation to CBI had investigated many high profile cases. As CBI’s Joint Director in Hyderabad, he carried out investigations of corporate scandal of Satyam Computers, Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) case in which Karnataka’s ex minister Gali Janardhan Reddy is prime accused and quid pro quo case filed against YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In 2018, he had taken voluntary retirement from IPS and joined politics. In 2019 polls he unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment on actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena ticket.
He secured more than three lakh votes in his debut election. He propagated zero budget elections and contested in polls with a very limited budget and lost to the YSRCP candidate in a triangular fight.
After the 2019 polls, due to differences with Pawan Kalyan, Lakshminarayana quit Jana Sena. Since then he has been traveling across Andhra Pradesh and interacting with youth, farmers and people from all sections of the society.
He worked as superintendent of police in Nanded and also led Maharashtra’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).
On deputation he was initially posted as the CBI unit head in Hyderabad for a period of five years and then given extension for two years on his promotion as the Joint Director. Since then he is known as JD Lakshminarayana.
He had also launched a foundation Join for Development (JD) Foundation. JD Foundation has been working in the areas of agriculture, rural development, youth innovations, environment and related areas.
A Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) has been initiated by the JD Foundation at Yazili of Guntur District.