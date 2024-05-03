Trucks carrying soiled notes worth Rs 2,000 crore briefly detained in Andhra, cash belonged to banks

The officer said the trucks coming from Kerala were headed to the regional office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Hyderabad.

The trucks were detained as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling for parliamentary and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13.

'It was basically a consignment of soiled notes which belonged to the ICICI, IDBI and the Federal Bank and amounted to Rs 2,000 crore. They were being taken from Kochi to RBI, Hyderabad,' Reddy told PTI.