<p>Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has approved a budget of Rs.5,456.26 crore for the financial year 2026–27. TTD had decided to allocate Rs.118.89 crore to enhance standards in TTD educational institutions. The proposals include digital classrooms, additional hostel blocks, modernization of kitchens and improvement of infrastructure. To facilitate devotees offering vows, TTD will introduce the "Srivari Mudupu Patram Scheme" on a pilot basis. Devotees can make payments through UPI at designated counters and receive a Mudupu receipt, which can be directly offered into the Hundi.</p><p>This will reduce the need to carry cash and coins. Approval has been given to construct an additional Annaprasadam complex and a state-of-the-art kitchen in Tirumala with advanced technology. A donation of Rs.100–120 crore has been proposed by Reliance Industries Limited for this project. TTD cautioned that legal action will be initiated against individuals posting false and misleading content about Tirumala on social media, which hurts the sentiments of devotees.</p><p>The Board also approved modifications to the SRIVANI Trust guidelines considering the increasing costs of temple structures such as prakarams and Rajagopurams.</p><p>Approval towards the construction of a Dry Island at a cost of Rs.20.17 crore for installation of a 108-foot Jambavantha statue has been given.</p><p>For the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta, free Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam will be distributed to about 70,000 devotees attending the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 01.</p><p>Rs 4.25 crore for electrical illumination, public address system and LED displays have been approved.</p><p>An Aksharabhyasam programme titled Akshara Govindam will be launched at Vakulamatha Temple.</p><p>Approval was also given for deployment of 356 security personnel in Tirupati and 371 in Tirumala through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation. A Command and Control Centre will be established at Tirupati with an outlay of Rs10.75 crore to monitor security at TTD temples, guest houses, educational institutions and hospitals nationwide.</p><p>No SSD tokens issued on March 1 & 2 in view of lunar eclipse on March 3</p><p>As already announced by TTD, in view of Lunar Eclipse on March 3, Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens (SSD) will not be issued in Tirupati on March 1 and 2 for darshan on March 2 and 3 respectively.</p><p>Again, SSD tokens for darshan on March 4 will be issued on March 3. Similarly, following Lunar Eclipse, VIP Break Darshan also remains cancelled on March 03 and as such No recommendation letters will be accepted on March 2.</p>