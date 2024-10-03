Home
TTD gears up for annual nine-day Bhramotsavams fete scheduled to commence from October 4

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu couple will present the Pattu Vastrams to Srivari temple on behalf of the state government and will have darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara on 'day one' - Friday.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:39 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 13:39 IST
