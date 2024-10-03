TTD gears up for annual nine-day Bhramotsavams fete scheduled to commence from October 4

<p>Hyderabad: Tirumala is geared up for the annual nine-day Bhramotsavams fete scheduled to commence from Friday. </p><p>Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the multitude of devotees who are expected to throng Tirumala during annual Brahmotsavams. </p><p>During the Brahmosavams, TTD expects more than two lakh devotees to visit Tirumala each day. In view of annual brahmotsavams from October 4 to 12, TTD has canceled all arjita sevas, anga pradakshina, VIP break, except for protocol. </p><p>Owing to Garuda Seva, privileged darshans like parents with infants, senior citizens, and physically challenged darshans also stand cancelled. </p><p>The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu couple will present the Pattu Vastrams to Srivari temple on behalf of the state government and will have darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara on 'day one' - Friday.</p><p>Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday TTD executive officer (EO), J Syamala Rao said that Naidu will also take part in the Peddasesha Vahana Seva.</p>.Amid laddu row, TTD observes Ankurarpanam in run-up to annual Brahmotsavams.<p>On October 5, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Rs.13.45 crore modern Kitchen behind the Panchajanyam Rest House with all modern kitchen gadgets and facilities to enhance the Annaprasadam activity in Tirumala keeping in view the larger interests of visiting pilgrims.</p><p>“We keep a buffer stock of seven lakh laddus to meet the pilgrim demand. The accommodation in Tirumala including rest houses, PACs could accommodate nearly 45,000 pilgrims. As we are anticipating around 3.5lakh pilgrims for Garuda seva on October 8, we have made all arrangements to meet the pilgrim needs. The galleries along the four mada streets have been spruced up to accommodate nearly two lakh pilgrims,” Syamala Rao said.</p><p>3000 round trips have been planned to commute three lakh people on the day of Garuda seva in 400 plus APSRTC buses while 2000 trips on other days, he said.</p><p>“We have increased the portions of Annaprasadams from 1.75lakh last year to 2lakhs this year on G-day. Similarly, the drinking water points have also been increased and an additional 600 sanitary workers are deployed. The Security has been beefed up which includes 1,250 TTD cops, around 3900 Police, with an extra deployment of 1100 police on Garuda Seva day,” he added.</p><p>To offer better services to the pilgrims, this year TTD has invited 4000 srivari sevaks as against 3000 last year. Similarly, the medical facilities to the pilgrims have also been enhanced this year.</p>