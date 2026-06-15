TTD partners with Mysuru's CFTRI to introduce scientific protocols across prasadam production, storage & testing

<p>Hyderabad: The governing body of one of the world's richest Hindu temples, TTD has signed an MoU with the CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysuru</a>, to integrate scientific methods into TTD’s food systems.</p> <p>This comes amid the Tirumala laddu controversy and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirumala-tirupati-devasthanams">TTD's</a> efforts to ensure that all food and sacred prasadams are prepared and distributed with the highest standards of safety, nutrition and quality, while preserving their traditional character.</p> <p>Officials from TTD and CFTRI had signed the MoU at the two-day Research, Innovation, Start-ups and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 held in Bengaluru recently.</p>.Anonymous devotee donates gold medallions worth Rs 1.1 crore to TTD.<p>Under the agreement joint teams will develop and implement rigorous quality-control standards, standard operating procedures and monitoring mechanisms covering procurement, preparation and distribution. CFTRI will also advise on upgrading storage, testing and procurement processes, recommending scientifically validated technologies and best-practice workflows to minimize contamination risk and improve consistency.</p><p><br><br>“Research-led packaging and shelf-life interventions will be developed to extend stability without compromising authentic taste, texture or cultural value. CFTRI will provide structured training for TTD’s in-house food analysts and handlers in advanced analytical techniques, sampling protocols, contaminant detection and specialized assessments such as ghee purity and aroma profiling. Senior scientists from CFTRI will also conduct regular visits to TTD facilities to support implementation, validation studies and improvements to storage and procurement planning,” said a senior TTD official.</p> .Ex TTD chairman alleges Rs 48cr scam in darshan tickets sale.<p>As the two month long summer vacation is ending soon, with a busy weekend, Tirumala has witnessed over 2,42,894 footfall in the last three days.<br><br>TTD maintained uninterrupted services and continuous monitoring to ensure hassle free darshan to its devotees who thronged from different parts of the country.<br><br></p><p>Exclusive 29 points have been set up with four Srivari Sevaks per point to provide meals and refreshments to the devotees waiting in outside serpentine queue lines.</p>