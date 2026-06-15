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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TTD partners with Mysuru's CFTRI to introduce scientific protocols across prasadam production, storage & testing

Officials from TTD and CFTRI had signed the MoU at the two-day Research, Innovation, Start-ups and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 held in Bengaluru recently.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshMysuruTTDcftri

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