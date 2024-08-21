Two feared dead, at least 18 injured after reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company

Among the injured, K Mohan, 20, from Rambilli, and N Harika, 22, belonging to Kakinada, were suspected to have been killed in the blast.

The reactor explosion ignited a massive fire, trapping several workers inside the facility. At least eight large fire brigades rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

The accident caused thick smoke to cover the pharmaceutical company's surrounding area. The loud noise from the explosion caused panic among the local villagers.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has ordered an inquiry into the accident and directed the Anakapalli Collector to ensure better medical care for the victims.

Escientia, based in South Windsor, Connecticut, is a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the discovery, development, and launch of small-molecule drugs.

The company has two R&D centers in Connecticut (US) and Hyderabad, as well as a GMP commercial manufacturing site at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district.