Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Unidentified miscreants damage temple walls in Andhra Pradesh; Naidu condemns attack

The incident happened near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, about 3 km inside the forest, said the official.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:14 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshtempleN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us