Unidentified miscreants damage temple walls in Andhra Pradesh; Naidu condemns attack

<p>Annamayya district: Unidentified miscreants damaged the walls of a remote <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temple">temple</a> inside a forest in this district, said a police official on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident happened near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, about 3 km inside the forest, said the official.</p>.<p>According to a government statement, the presiding deity of the temple is Lord Anjaneya Swamy.</p>.<p>"We are suspecting it to be the work of treasure hunters or people belonging to rival groups connected to the temple," Annamayya district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar meets UP CM Adityanath over Dasna temple incident.<p>Police registered a case under various sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act, and are probing it.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on the temple and directed officials to conduct a thorough probe to bring the culprits to book. </p>