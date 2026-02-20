Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Uproar in Andhra Legislative Council over 'display of Venkateswara Swamy pics' by YSRCP members

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister P Keshav termed the alleged display of the deity’s images as "objectionable" and said it cannot be permitted.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTTD

Follow us on :

Follow Us