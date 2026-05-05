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Vijay vs Pawan Kalyan | A study of two political journeys in contrast

Political observers say that Pawan Kalyan had either missed an opportunity or was unwilling to take the kind of risk Vijay embraced in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshJana Sena PartyPawan KalyanVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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