<p>Hyderabad: The stunning electoral debut of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Joseph Vijay </a>in Tamil Nadu has sent ripples well beyond the state's borders, triggering a lively debate in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh about the contrasting political journeys of two of South India's most beloved film stars -- Vijay and Andhra's Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-kalyan">Pawan Kalyan</a>.</p><p>Both actors command enormous fan followings among the youth in their respective states. Both took the plunge into politics. Yet the paths they chose and the outcomes those paths delivered could not be more different.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | How the ‘Vijay tsunami’ demolished DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’.<p>When Pawan Kalyan launched Jana Sena and entered the electoral arena for the first time in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the results were sobering. He lost from both seats he contested, and of the 140 seats Jana Sena fielded candidates in, only Razole returned a victory. By 2024, Pawan Kalyan had recalibrated his strategy entirely, playing a pivotal role in bringing together the warring TDP and BJP into a formidable alliance. Jana Sena contested 21 seats, won all and achieved a rare 100 per cent strike rate, a record by any measure.</p>.Writing on the wall: How AIADMK lost its anti-DMK identity to TVK?.<p>Vijay, three years younger than Pawan Kalyan and far more junior in political experience, chose a starkly different road. Despite facing intense reported pressure from national parties, including the BJP, to enter into a pre-poll alliance, Vijay stood firm and went it alone. The gamble paid off spectacularly. TVK's debut performance has dealt a serious blow to both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, making Vijay a frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post and sending shockwaves through Tamil Nadu's deeply entrenched political establishment.</p><p>The contrast has not been lost on observers or netizens. Social media in Andhra Pradesh was flooded with memes suggesting that Pawan Kalyan had either missed an opportunity or was unwilling to take the kind of risk Vijay embraced in Tamil Nadu. Pawan Kalyan himself has openly acknowledged on multiple occasions that capturing power without organisational muscle, media backing, and strong alliances is an uphill task, a candid admission that is now being held up against Vijay's solo success.</p><p>What has particularly unsettled Jana Sena's cadre is Pawan Kalyan's repeated public declarations that the party will continue alongside TDP and BJP for the next 15 years. Voiced from virtually every platform he addresses, this stance has drawn quiet but growing discontent within the party's ranks.</p><p>“The scenario that prevailed in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 was entirely different with YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emerging as a mass leader in the political landscape of the state. Whereas in Vijay's case two important and strong leaders from either blocs -- J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi were absent from the scene and there appeared a vacuum which had helped Vijay to catapult,” observed a political analyst.</p><p>There is also an added cultural dimension to the comparison. Several blockbuster Tamil films including some originally featuring Pawan Kalyan were remade with Vijay in the lead, forging an unexpected cinematic thread between the two stars.</p><p>Adding an interesting dimension to the discourse, YSRCP supporters have been quick to draw parallels between Vijay and their own leader, former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The similarities, they point out, go beyond politics into personal style as both Vijay and Jagan favour a strikingly similar aesthetic of a crisp white shirt paired with beige formal trousers. Vijay even adopted Jagan's signature campaign gesture of walking down a ramp into the middle of the crowd during public meetings, a style that became closely associated with the YSRCP chief during his election campaigns. YSRCP supporters also carried pictures of Vijay and Jagan meeting at a private wedding in Chennai where they both were seen engaging in animated conversation before the election campaign heat peaked.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu results have also generated trolling beyond just the Vijay-Pawan Kalyan comparison. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has become meme fodder after AIADMK candidates he campaigned for in the Coimbatore belt appeared to have lost their seats. </p><p>Former minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja was similarly trolled after effusively praising DMK's welfare programmes for women, only for MK Stalin to suffer a defeat.</p>