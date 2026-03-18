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Vivekananda Reddy murdered for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, claims YS Sharmila

TDP had also run a campaign, 'Who killed Babai', targeting Jagan.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshY S SharmilaJagan Mohan Reddy

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