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Vizag Steel Plant accident: Centre announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia, job for victims' kin

A severe explosion erupted at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening, killing eight workers and injuring six others.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshVisakhapatnamsteel plant

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