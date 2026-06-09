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Vizag Steel Plant accident | Kin of deceased workers to get Rs 1.72 crore compensation, says Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

The Deputy CM said the compensation package would include all statutory and terminal benefits due to the deceased employees.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshExplosionVisakhapatnamsteel plant

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