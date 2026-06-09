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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Vizag steel plant blaze: Sliding gate failure suspected as trigger for fire, raw material quality under lens

Alongside RINL's internal investigation, a three-member external inquiry committee led by the Director-in-Charge of SAIL's Bokaro plant has been constituted to probe the incident.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsFire AccidentAndhra PradeshVizagsteel plant

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