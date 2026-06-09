Vizag steel plant blaze: Sliding gate failure suspected as trigger for fire, raw material quality under lens

<p>Hyderabad:<strong> </strong>Preliminary assessment of Monday's deadly fire mishap at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) points to a sliding gate failure as the likely trigger for the catastrophe, in which <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/eight-feared-dead-at-vizag-steel-plant-as-molten-iron-spill-ignites-fire-4031671">molten steel erupted like a volcano across a radius</a> of around 70 feet, killing several workers. </p><p>Alongside RINL's internal investigation, a three-member external inquiry committee led by the Director-in-Charge of SAIL's Bokaro plant has been constituted to probe the incident.</p><p>According to sources within VSP, on Monday evening the shift in-charge authorised the movement of Ladle-19, filled with liquid steel, toward Casting Machine-2 after the converter process was completed. Once the ladle reached the continuous casting machine, however, the 'sliding gate' , the mechanism responsible for releasing the steel reportedly failed to open in time. Experts believe the resulting pressure buildup inside the sealed ladle caused it to explode suddenly with catastrophic force.</p>.Vizag Steel Plant accident: Centre announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia, job for victims' kin.<p>A senior RINL official confirmed that Caster-2 of Steel Melt Shop-1 was in active casting mode at the time. "Before the slide gate could open to pour hot crude steel from the ladle into the tundish from where it would have flowed to the caster, a sudden and severe explosion occurred," the official said.</p><p>A veteran SMS section worker with over 15 years of experience at VSP offered additional context. </p><p>"Normally in steel plants, moisture or water droplets are the primary enemies when it comes to ladle explosions. Even a trace of water inside a ladle, upon contact with liquid steel at temperatures exceeding 1,600°C, vaporises instantly and triggers an explosion. However, this accident did not occur at the initial pouring point; it happened after the ladle had already been transported to the casting machine," he noted, suggesting that water ingress was unlikely to be the cause in this instance.</p>.Vizag Steel Plant accident | Kin of deceased workers to get Rs 1.72 crore compensation, says Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan .<p>Some workers and engineering experts are raising concerns about the possible use of substandard raw materials. A retired technical engineer of RINL told <em>DH</em> that aluminum ingots are added to molten steel to remove unwanted dissolved gases, a process known as degassing. "If the quantity of aluminum used was insufficient, or if it was of sub-standard quality, the gases would not be fully removed. In steelmaking, ferro-alloys, aluminum, and other additives must be introduced in precise proportions; even a minor deviation can disrupt the chemical balance," he explained.</p><p>He elaborated further that if the degassing process is incomplete, gases become trapped within the rapidly flowing liquid steel. With no outlet to escape and the sliding gate remaining closed, extreme pressure can build up inside the ladle, causing it to detonate like a bomb. </p><p>"The suspected use of poor-quality ferro-alloys, combined with the ladle being operated without a cover and without rinsing at the TP Bay, likely generated bubbles and contributed to this major mishap over and above any lapses in preventive maintenance and safety protocols," the retired engineer added.</p><p>Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited the steel plant late Monday evening, expressed deep shock and grief over the loss of lives. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the family of every deceased employee whether regular staff or outsourced workers clarifying that this would be in addition to insurance, provident fund, gratuity, and all other statutory entitlements.</p>.<p>Further relief measures include permission for the families of the deceased to continue residing in their steel plant quarters; full free education for their children; and a permanent job for one member of each affected family. These benefits apply equally to families of regular and outsourced employees alike.</p><p>He also announced the constitution of a special inquiry committee comprising experts from other steel plants, who are to visit Visakhapatnam, inspect the accident site, and submit a comprehensive report covering both the root causes of the incident and the safety measures required going forward.</p>