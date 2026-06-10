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Andhra's Vizag steel plant explosion toll rises to 9

'The latest casualty is identified as Pydiraju, who succumbed to burns at 8.17 am this morning,' Visakhapatnam district joint collector informed.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshExplosionVizagsteel plant

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