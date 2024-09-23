Watch: Tirupati temple trust holds 'Maha Shanti Homam' amid laddu row

Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Shamala Rao and other officials of the Board participated in the 'Homam' along with the priests.

A row has erupted after it was alleged that beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were used in the laddus given to devotees there. The allegations were levelled against the Jagan Mohan-led YSRCP government which was earlier in power in Andhra Pradesh. The charges came from current CM and Narendra Modi's ally Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan, meanwhile, has written to the PM, calling Naidu a 'pathological and habitual liar'.

More to follow...