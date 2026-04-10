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West Asia Conflict | Andhra Pradesh govt extends financial support to Iranian students

Out of the Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 was drawn from the District Sanjeevani Fund and the remaining Rs 50,000 from Kanakamahalakshmi Devasthanam.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsIranWest AsiaAandhra Pradesh

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