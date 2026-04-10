<p>Visakhapatnam: In a compassionate gesture towards international students affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> government has extended a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to two Iranian students studying here.</p>.<p>Visakhapatnam district collector M Abhishikth Kishore handed over Rs 1 lakh to Zeenab and Solmaj, who are pursuing a pharmacy course at Andhra University.</p>.YSRCP flags ‘discrepancies’ in Andhra Pradesh borrowings data, seeks Governor’s intervention.<p>"Kishore gave Rs 1 lakh to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iranian</a> sisters who sought financial assistance, citing the difficulties that arose due to the US-Iran war," said an official press release late on Thursday.</p>.<p>Out of the Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 was drawn from the District Sanjeevani Fund and the remaining Rs 50,000 from Kanakamahalakshmi Devasthanam.</p>.<p>They met the District Revenue Officer on Wednesday and made a representation seeking help, the press release added. </p>