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West Asia Crisis | Andhra Pradesh cabinet announces voluntary austerity measures, urges citizens to reduce fuel use

Minister for Information, Public Relations and Housing, Kollu Parthasarathy, called on all citizens to embrace austerity as part of the "My Country, My Responsibility" initiative.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiAndhra PradeshWest Asia

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