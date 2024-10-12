Woman, daughter-in-law gangraped in Andhra Pradesh

<p>Amaravati: Two women of a family were gangraped by four unidentified persons during early on Saturday in Sathya Sai district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a>, police said.</p>.<p>According to a senior police official, a woman and her daughter-in-law, along with their other family members were staying at an under-construction paper mill in Chilamathur mandal in the district.</p>.Teenage girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested.<p>The motorcycle-borne miscreants raped the women after beating up their husbands-father and son who confronted them.</p>.<p>“We have formed special teams to nab the criminals,” the official said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the district police to nab the perpetrators as early as possible and arrest them.</p>