Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Women entrepreneurs to drive economic empowerment in Andhra: CM Naidu

Women entrepreneurs will play a key role in strengthening economic empowerment in the state, he added.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsN Chandrababu NaiduWomen EmpowermentAandhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us