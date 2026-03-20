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Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy vs Y S Sharmila: 'God and my son know the truth', says mother Vijaya Lakshmi

Vijaya Lakshmi also said that even within that MoU, Sharmila was given less than what she is actually entitled to.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshY S SharmilaYS Jagan Mohan Reddy

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