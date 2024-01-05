Y S Sharmila meets Congress Prez Kharge, General secy Venugopal; discusses role in party

New Delhi: Y S Sharmila, who joined Congress a day before, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday and is learnt to have discussed her role in the organisation.
Sharmila, who returned to Hyderabad, said she had a discussion with Kharge on organisational roles and was willing to take up any assignment given by the central leadership.
“Congress is thinking of giving me some responsibilities. This was discussed during my meeting with president Mallikarjun Kharge. I said that whatever responsibility will be given to me, I am ready to take it,” Sharmila said.
The party is looking at Sharmila as a pivot to its rejuvenation in Andhra Pradesh and to take on her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is presently the chief minister.
A number of leaders believe that she will be made Andhra Congress chief and become the face during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.