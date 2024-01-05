Y S Sharmila meets Congress Prez Kharge, General secy Venugopal; discusses role in party

“Congress is thinking of giving me some responsibilities. This was discussed during my meeting with president Mallikarjun Kharge. I said that whatever responsibility will be given to me, I am ready to take it,” Sharmila said.

The party is looking at Sharmila as a pivot to its rejuvenation in Andhra Pradesh and to take on her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is presently the chief minister.

A number of leaders believe that she will be made Andhra Congress chief and become the face during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.