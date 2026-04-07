<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">cricket </a>match in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam </a>turned ugly after a dispute broke out over a single run. One of the players fatally attacked another with a knife. </p><p>A youth was allegedly murdered after a heated argument broke out between two local teams. According to police, the fight, which was initially resolved, was about one run during the match on Sunday.</p><p>The umpire of the match, Chiranjeevi, intervened and had reportedly settled the argument during the game. However, later in the day, 26-year-old Kishore stabbed the umpire's brother, Ajit (23) in the chest with a knife. </p>.Dispute over 'foul' in volleyball match turns deadly: UP youth hacked to death .<p>The victim, Ajit, was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>Kishore, a private photographer, had earlier argued with the umpire over the disputed run before tensions briefly subsided, police told the news agency. A case has been registered.</p>