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Youth stabbed to death in Visakhapatnam over cricket match dispute

26-year-old Kishore stabbed the umpire's brother, Ajit (23) in the chest with a knife
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsCricketCrimeAndhra PradeshVisakhapatnamfight

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