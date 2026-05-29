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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

YS Sharmila meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge amid buzz over Rajya Sabha nomination

The Sharmila camp is confident that the High Command will choose her to fight from Karnataka where the Congress can win three of the four seats up for grabs.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiRajya SabhaIndian politcsAandhra Pradesh

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