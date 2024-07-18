YSR Congress Party's youth wing member hacked to death in middle of the road

Around 8:30 pm on July 17, in full view of the traffic-goers, the victim Sheikh Rasheed was brutally attacked with a machete. NDTV reports that the attacker Sheikh Jilani severed both of Rasheed's hands before delivering a fatal attack on the neck. The gruesome act was caught on camera.

After the ordeal, he was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Sheikh Rasheed was a member of the YSR Congress Party which is led by ex- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.