<p>Hyderabad: Pressure appears to be mounting on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu after alleged intimate videos with a woman surfaced online on Sunday. </p><p>Naidu who owns and runs a Telugu satellite news channel, TV5 dismissed them as morphed, but opposition YSRCP has demanded his resignation, arguing the pious TTD position demands moral integrity.</p><p>Speaking to media in Tirupati on Monday former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that the video and photos were sent for AI scrutiny and the report said that they were genuine unlike what BR Naidu claimed and his threats would cut no ice as he is caught on the wrong foot and the social media is agog with these obscene pictures and videos.</p> .<p>Chandrababu Naidu has appointed a person with such questionable credentials to the high post of TTD bringing down its image and sanctity, he said.</p><p>Displaying the pictures and videos he read out a letter which was purpotedly written by the woman seen in the pictures. She identified herself a person with long acquaintance and in relationship with BR Naidu who has allegedly cheated and insulted her on many counts.</p><p>The letter was addressed to Chandrababu Naidu with copy to minister Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan and urged not to entertain BR Naidu to any high positions as he is a known debaucher and womanizer and the sanctity of TTD would be deteriorated and the damage would be irreparable.</p> .<p>“With Chandrababu Naidu ignoring the letter of the lady in distress his intention is very clear and the social media is going wild with videos and pictures and netizens have been commenting and are asking answers as to why he should continue in that sacred post. </p><p>In the letter she also mentioned that political adversaries tried to switch sides and expose the matter but being a TDP sympathizer the letter was being written to keep the person away from high posts. BR Naidu in his media address has spoke in a defiant tone but the letter has exposed his character and a lady, whose daughter is suffering from a serious illness, and has written in clear terms about their relationship and how she was exploited by the person and gave a full exposure of his character shows that he is a misfit to head TTD,” Karunakar Reddy said.</p>