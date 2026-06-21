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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

YSRCP flags 'irregularities' in SIR implementation in Andhra, writes to EC

According to Appireddy, BLOs, who are assigned to SIR work, are also burdened with their regular departmental duties.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 04:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshElection CommissionYSRCPspecial intensive revision

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