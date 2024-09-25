Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP goes all guns blazing at TDP, Jagan to visit Tirumala on September 28

They stated Chief Minister Naidu has been using religious issues for political gain and also condemned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for supporting Naidu’s statements. They announced that YSRCP workers across the state would perform special prayers at temples in every constituency on the September 28 to cleanse the sins committed by the TDP leaders against Lord Venkateswara.



Former minister Perni Nani condemned the TDP alliance for spreading false claims about animal fat in Lord Venkateswara's Laddu prasadam, calling it an attack on the sentiments of devotees. He criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for misusing religious beliefs for political gain.



Kodali Nani criticized Naidu for dragging Lord Venkateswara's temple into politics. He said Chief minister Naidu is responsible for the supply of adulterated ghee during his previous term and questioned why he didn’t take action at that time. Nani stated that the allegations regarding the Laddu quality surfaced only after Naidu came to power, yet he is now blaming the previous YSRCP government.

Kodali Nani also condemned the lack of action against Jana Sena MLA Pantham Nanaji for attacking a Dalit professor and MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju for tearing down a poster of BR Ambedkar, accusing Naidu of turning a blind eye to these incidents.



Meanwhile speaking at a separate press conference in Rajahmundry, YSRCP Former MP Margani Bharat has strongly criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his unethical political practices. Bharat stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has degraded the political atmosphere by engaging in the purchase of MPs, comparing it to buying cattle in a market. He further accused Naidu of hypocrisy, highlighting that the Chief Minister, who once blamed previous governments for misconduct, is now embroiled in similar controversies. Bharat emphasized that these actions have deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world and demanded transparency from the government regarding the allegations surrounding the TTD Laddu.



Bharat also expressed his disappointment over MP R Krishnaiah's recent resignation, calling it an unexpected and unethical move. He criticized Krishnaiah's decision and suggested that it was a reflection of the deteriorating political standards under the influence of the current government. Bharat reiterated his call for an impartial investigation into the TTD Laddu issue, expressing doubt over the credibility of the SIT formed by the government.