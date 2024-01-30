YSRCP govt's caste census in Andhra runs into opposition

Hyderabad: Objections are being raised to the caste census being conducted by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh.
Experts feel that the caste survey ahead of the elections affects the outcome and are asking the Election Commission to direct the AP government to stop the census.
While opposition TDP had termed the survey part of a political conspiracy by the chief minister, its ally Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said sensitive personal data is being collected in the name of caste census by the government.
An app has been launched for the census which is expected to be completed by mid-February. Andhra Pradesh is the second state after Bihar to launch a caste census.
The village and ward volunteers are being utilised to undertake the census. Special training was also given to the volunteers and staff. More than 700 caste groups have been provided the mobile application purposes.
“It is questionable since the state government has taken up a survey at the end of its five-year term, a few months ahead of the Assembly and Parliament elections. The survey involves deployments of thousands of its employees and it also involves expenditure from the public exchequer,” said former secretary to the government of India, EAS Sarma.
Sarma on Monday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar stating that collecting information on the caste is highly objectionable in principle.
“It exclusively helps the ruling political party to gather caste-wise data which will be used by it in connection with the ensuing elections, whereas such information would not be available to the other parties,” Sarma said in the letter to the CEC.
“At least Jagan should have asked his MPs to raise the caste census issue in the Parliament. Not raising the issue on any platform all these years and suddenly conducting a caste census is the best example of his political opportunism,” TDP politburo member Kalva Srinivasulu said.
“The BCs should not fall victim to this political conspiracy,” added Srinivasulu.