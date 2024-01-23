YSRCP Lok Sabha member Sri Krishna Devarayalu quits party, Parliament

Amaravati: The ruling YSRCP Lok Sabha member L Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday resigned from the party as well as the Parliament. He represented Narasaraopeta constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

"Yes, I have resigned from the YSRCP and Lok Sabha also," Devarayalu told PTI, adding that the time has come to put an end to months-long 'drama' over the party's plans to change his constituency.

Devarayalu said that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was planning to shift him to a different constituency, but he didn't want to move from Narasaraopeta.

The 40-year-old politician observed that this 'drama' has been playing for the past six months internally within the party but came out to public light only in the past 15 days.