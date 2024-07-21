YSRCP, TDP spar after all-party meet, Jagan's party says latter 'ignoring' Andhra's special status demand

Asked about YSRCP's allegation that the TDP government was ignoring the special category status issue and compromising with people's interest, Devarayalu said, "We are clear, we are not stuck with one or two issues, we have an entire gamut of issues. We will definitely use this opportunity of the coming Budget session to raise all the issues important for Andhra Pradesh." On the YSRCP's charge of lawlessness under the TDP rule, he said, "We should remember they (YSRCP) are trying to run away from assembly session in Andhra Pradesh.