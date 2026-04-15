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YSRCP's Pudi Srihari detained over social media posts; stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala held for remarks on Pawan Kalyan

The detention triggered swift condemnation from YSRCP leaders across the state, who called it an illegal arrest and a blatant assault on democratic rights.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshYSRCPChandrababu NaiduPawan KalyanYS Jagan Mohan Reddy

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