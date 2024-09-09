ANI sues Netflix over copyright infringement in series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

News agency ANI on Monday sued Netflix and the makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack for alleged infringement of copyright and trademark, Bar and Bench reported.

ANI said that the show uses its footages showing the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pakistan's General Parvez Musharraf, and terrorist Masood Azhar without permission.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the show's other producers, and announced that the matter to be heard on Friday.

More to follow...