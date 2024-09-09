Home
ANI sues Netflix over copyright infringement in series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the show's other producers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 07:21 IST

News agency ANI on Monday sued Netflix and the makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack for alleged infringement of copyright and trademark, Bar and Bench reported.

ANI said that the show uses its footages showing the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pakistan's General Parvez Musharraf, and terrorist Masood Azhar without permission.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the show's other producers, and announced that the matter to be heard on Friday.

More to follow...

Published 09 September 2024, 07:21 IST
