<p>Amid the ongoing probe into Reliance Group of Companies, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani">Anil Ambani </a>appeared before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED), on Thursday for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.</p><p>The 66-year-old businessman entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10.30 am.<br><br>Officials said that his statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was first questioned by the ED in August 2025.<br><br>A day earlier, ED provisionally attached Anil Ambani's luxury residence, 'Abode,' valued at Rs 3,716 crore, as part of its ongoing probe.</p><p>The probe pertains to an alleged Rs 40,000 crore worth bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM).</p><p>Ambani and his multiple group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud, and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. The SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court.</p><p>According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.</p>