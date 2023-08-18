Animal feed industry should take steps to address fodder shortage: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

"If the cost of feed/fodder rises, its impact is on milk prices. It also affects the income of dairy farmers," the Union minister added.

In a normal year, the country faces a deficit of 12.15 per cent green fodder, 25-26 per cent of dry fodder, and 36 per cent of concentrated fodder.

For the past few years, milk prices have been rising, mainly as production suffers due to insufficient fodder. The various reasons for fodder shortage in the country include changing land use patterns, urbanisation, declining productivity of pastures, diversion of land towards commercial crops, diversion of crop residues to other industrial uses, non-availability of quality fodder seed, and increasing demand for fodder due to improved productivity of animals.

“It is ironic that on one hand farmers are burning stubble, while on the other they are facing the fodder problem,” Rupala said, adding that the industry should look into these two issues and find a new solution.

He also said that the government is linking technology with the dairy sector, thus helping open new avenues. The minister pointed out that fund allocation after creating a new ministry has increased.