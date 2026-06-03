Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Annamalai exits BJP: Will history repeat itself with a U-turn?

Historically, most high-profile exits from the BJP, be it at the national level or State level, have resulted in the leaders eventually returning to the party fold.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments

Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti

Credit: PTI File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh

Credit: PTI File Photo

Jaswant Singh

Jaswant Singh

Jaswant Singh

Credit: PTI File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

B S Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

Credit: DH File Photo

Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar

Credit: PTI File Photo 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy

Credit: PTI File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsBJPIndiaIndia PoliticsK Annamalai

Follow us on :

Follow Us