Annamalai exits BJP: Will history repeat itself with a U-turn?

<p>Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/annamalai-submits-his-resignation-to-nitin-nabin-bjp-asks-him-to-reconsider-4024981">submitting his resignation from the party</a>, following the major setback it suffered in the Legislative Assembly elections, underscores a specific political friction point.</p><p>By quitting the BJP with plans to build a "Tamil-centric" platform, Annamalai is trying to project himself as being larger than the party's lotus symbol in a State deeply hostile to national parties. The development highlights the conflict between the centralised strategies of the national party and the regional, identity-driven ambitions of local leaders. </p>.BJP's Annamalai urges for rollback of CBSE's new three-language rule for Class 9 students. <p>Historically, most such high-profile exits from the BJP — be it at the national level or State level — over ticket denials, ideological drift or internal clashes, have seen the leaders eventually returning to the party after some time. Prominent exceptions to this trend are leaders like Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Shankersinh Vaghela.<br><br>Here is a list of such leaders who made a comeback to the BJP after their much-publicised exit:</p>.<p>A prominent face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uma-bharti">Uma Bharti</a> was expelled from the BJP in 2005 following a public showdown with senior leadership. She subsequently launched her own party, the Bharatiya Janshakti Party. Her party, however, failed to gain major traction. After clearing differences with the central leadership, she merged her party with the BJP in 2011 and later served as a Union Minister.</p>.<p>The leader behind the BJP's rise in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> during the 1990s and former Chief Minister left the party twice. </p><p>His first exit was in 1999, following which he formed the Rashtriya Kranti Party, and after a brief return, he left again in 2009 due to reported disagreements over ticket distribution. The OBC leader, however, formally returned to the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, aligning his support base behind <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s national campaign. He was later appointed Governor of Rajasthan.</p>.<p>A founding member of the BJP who served as Union Minister for External Affairs, Defence, and Finance, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaswant-singh">Jaswant Singh</a> was expelled in 2009 following controversies surrounding his book on Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His expulsion was revoked 10 months later in 2010 after senior leaders intervened. </p><p>Jaswant Singh had another fallout with the party in 2014 when he was denied an election ticket from his home constituency of Barmer, Rajasthan, for the Lok Sabha election. Outraged by the decision and on being sidelined by the party leadership, Jaswant Singh filed his nomination as an Independent and eventually lost the election.</p>.<p>The man who built the BJP's first stronghold in south India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-s-yediyurappa">Yediyurappa</a> resigned from the party in 2012 after being forced to step down as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Chief Minister following corruption allegations. </p><p>The Lingayat strongman then formed the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). The KJP dented the BJP's vote share in the 2013 Assembly elections. Recognising his indispensable influence over the Lingayat community, the BJP central leadership brought him back in 2014. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the KJP merged with the BJP.</p>.<p>A former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shettar, rocked the State's politics when he quit the BJP in April 2023 after being denied the ticket for the Assembly election. He joined the Congress. After a nine-month stint with the Congress, during which he was made an MLC following his loss in the Assembly election, the Lingayat leader from north Karnataka resigned and returned to the BJP in January 2024. He then won the Lok Sabha election from Belagavi.</p>.<p>Originally a co-founder of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mukul-roy">Mukul Roy </a>joined the BJP in 2017 and was instrumental in building its grassroots network in West Bengal for the 2019 elections. However, after the BJP lost the 2021 Assembly elections, he defected back to the TMC. In another flip-flop, Roy distanced himself from the TMC once again and returned to the BJP fold in 2023.</p>