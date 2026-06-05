Annamalai's exit no loss for party, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

<p>Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's exit will not be a loss to the party, its state chief Nainar Nagenthran said on Friday.</p>.<p>Annamalai's decision to quit the party and launch his own outfit would not be a setback to the BJP, he said.</p>.<p>"There will be no loss to the BJP due to his (Annamalai's) resignation. There won't be any setback to the BJP, which is the biggest party in the world. The party will remain steadfast on its ideology," Nagenthran told reporters here.</p>.'A new path, a new movement': Annamalai says he will launch new party, fight polls in Tamil Nadu.<p>On Annamalai's decision to launch his own political party, Nagenthran said everyone was free to start a political party in a democracy.</p>.<p>The allegation that importance was not being given to the state was incorrect as whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited any country, he spoke about Tamil Nadu, its heritage and greatness, the BJP president said.</p>.<p>MDMK leader Durai Vaiko hailed Annamalai's decision to quit the BJP and launch his own party. "I wish my brother Annamalai all success and hope that he goes by the Dravidian ideology," Durai told reporters here.</p>.End of the road for Annamalai in BJP, Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief to quit party.<p>Earlier in the day, Annamalai, who quit the BJP, said his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>In a social media address, Annamalai, who had been with the BJP for about six years, said: "I have quit BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics." The goals are bigger and more people have to be taken along and "from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement," he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state.</p>.<p>The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said. </p>