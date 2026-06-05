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Annamalai's exit no loss for party, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

On Annamalai's decision to launch his own political party, Nagenthran said everyone was free to start a political party in a democracy.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:43 IST
BJPTamil NaduIndiaAnnamalaiK AnnamalaiMDMK

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