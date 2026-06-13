Annamalai’s exit personal decision, BJP focused on long-term national goals: Radha Mohan Das Agrawal

<p>Mangaluru: BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Saturday described former Tamil Nadu BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai’s </a>decision to quit the party as a personal choice and said the BJP remained focused on long-term national objectives rather than short-term political considerations.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting of the party functionaries, Agrawal said the BJP, as a national party, formulates its strategies keeping the country’s future in mind and works on long-term plans.</p>.Speaking the local language: Inside Annamalai’s break from BJP.<p>“We do not focus excessively on short-term politics. Annamalai’s decision to leave the party is his personal decision. At this stage, I can say only this much,” Agrawal said when asked about the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s exit from the party.</p>.<p>Responding to questions on a possible change in the Karnataka BJP leadership, Agrawal said the final decision would be taken by the party’s national president.</p>.<p>He said the central leadership was fully aware of political developments in the state, as well as the performance and achievements of the incumbent state president.</p>.<p>The BJP leader alleged that there was growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in Karnataka and claimed that its impact would be reflected in the 2028 Assembly elections.</p>.<p>“People are increasingly unhappy with the state government. The BJP is continuously fighting against the government’s anti-people policies and failures without resorting to provocative or divisive politics,” Agrawal said.</p>.CPI(M) committed to INDIA bloc's fight against BJP, RSS: M A Baby.<p>On the issue of former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh not securing a Rajya Sabha nomination, Agrawal said she continued to enjoy cordial relations with the BJP and expressed confidence that she would be given an appropriate role in the future.</p>.<p>Asked about the possible return of expelled senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and K S Eshwarappa to the party, he said the BJP leadership would take a decision at an appropriate time.</p>.<p>“The BJP does not intend to keep anyone away from the party permanently. Future decisions will be taken after assessing their conduct and activities,” Agrawal said. </p>