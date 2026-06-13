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Annamalai’s exit personal decision, BJP focused on long-term national goals: Radha Mohan Das Agrawal

Responding to questions on a possible change in the Karnataka BJP leadership, Agrawal said the final decision would be taken by the party’s national president.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaIndia PoliticsAnnamalai

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