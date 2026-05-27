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'Another dangerous attempt': CPI attacks new panel on demographic changes, alleges bid to deepen polarisation

'Under the guise of ‘demographic concerns’, the government is once again attempting to snatch away the citizenship rights of millions of Indians,' the CPI said in a statement.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsCPIminorities

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