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Another Karnataka Bhavan coming up in Delhi for civil servant aspirants, CM Shivakumar announces

He said the proposed Karnataka Bhavan-4 would be developed by the Public Works Department at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:29 IST
DelhiIndiaKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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